Insider Buying: British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Insider Purchases A 111.74 in Stock
British American Tobacco plc insider Naresh Sethi purchased 2 shares of British American Tobacco plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,587 per share, with a total value of A 111.74 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Thu
|Nathan
|405
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Cathy
|31
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Jimrome
|201
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jun 10
|Dippertx-sandiego
|341
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|RAN
|645
|Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16)
|May 26
|Friend
|2
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|May 20
|Jaded
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC