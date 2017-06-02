Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $275,000 Position in...
Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 2,439 shares of the company's stock after selling 300 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Fri
|Kyled
|338
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|May 30
|Ryan
|200
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|May 27
|BAMFClarky
|403
|Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16)
|May 26
|Friend
|2
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|May 20
|Jaded
|27
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|May 19
|Bolton
|109
|A gentleman in his early twenties
|May 14
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC