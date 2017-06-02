Friday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & T...

Friday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, General Contractors & Builders

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MarketNewsVideo

In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Alliance One International , up about 11.8% and shares of Universal up about 2.5% on the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketNewsVideo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Fri Kyled 338
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) May 30 Ryan 200
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) May 27 BAMFClarky 403
Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16) May 26 Friend 2
Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07) May 20 Jaded 27
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) May 19 Bolton 109
A gentleman in his early twenties May 14 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC