Friday Sector Leaders: Cigarettes & Tobacco, General Contractors & Builders
In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Alliance One International , up about 11.8% and shares of Universal up about 2.5% on the day.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Fri
|Kyled
|338
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|May 30
|Ryan
|200
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|May 27
|BAMFClarky
|403
|Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16)
|May 26
|Friend
|2
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|May 20
|Jaded
|27
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|May 19
|Bolton
|109
|A gentleman in his early twenties
|May 14
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
