Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.'s Q1 2018 Earnings
Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.
