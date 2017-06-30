Equities Analysts Set Expectations fo...

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.'s Q1 2018 Earnings

Equities researchers at Cormark increased their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29.

