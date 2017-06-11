Critical Analysis: Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands and Reynolds American are both non-cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitabiliy, institutional ownership, risk and earnings. Turning Point Brands presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.