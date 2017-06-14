Coupa Webinar to Focus on Trends in Global e-Invoicing and tax compliance
SAN MATEO, Calif., June 14, 2017 -- Coupa Software , a leader in cloud-based spend management, today announced that Markus Hornburg, vice president of product compliance at Coupa, Bruno Koch, the author of the Billentis report , and Wim Goossens, manager of Global Purchase to Pay Project at Philip Morris International, all will participate in a webinar discussion regarding the "Present and future trends in global e-invoicing, tax compliance and automation." According to the Billentis report , a rapidly growing number of disruptive next-generation technologies have laid a strong foundation to substitute old processes with innovative solutions developed by forward-thinking companies that are poised to take advantage of this transition.
