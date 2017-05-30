Council slammed after funds pumped into tobacco firm
Hampshire County Council 's pension fund has invested the money into one of the biggest tobacco companies in the world, British American Tobacco . However, some of the world's largest investment organisations have called for UK authorities to pull out of tobacco investments.
