Comparing Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International and Altria Group are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitabiliy. 73.5% of Philip Morris International shares are owned by institutional investors.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|12 hr
|Nathan
|405
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Cathy
|31
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Jimrome
|201
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jun 10
|Dippertx-sandiego
|341
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|RAN
|645
|Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16)
|May 26
|Friend
|2
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|May 20
|Jaded
|27
