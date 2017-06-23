.com | Cape Town emergency 'Day Zero'...

.com | Cape Town emergency 'Day Zero' drought plans to be announced

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News24

Operational plans for the unlikely scenario that the City of Cape Town runs out of water will be released within two to three weeks, a city official said. Sarah Rushmere, the city's energy efficiency campaign strategist, said the newly appointed resilience officer, Craig Kesson, is working with a "high level task team" to finalise an emergency plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Wed Hunter 25
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Jun 20 ashtray411 78
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Jun 17 Mugs mahone 58
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Jun 15 Nathan 405
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Jun 14 Cathy 31
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Jun 11 Jimrome 201
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Jun 10 Dippertx-sandiego 341
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,977,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC