Callahan Advisors LLC Has $724,000 St...

Callahan Advisors LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Altria Group

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 10,144 shares of the company's stock after selling 542 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) 57 min Bill 26
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Jun 20 ashtray411 78
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Jun 17 Mugs mahone 58
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Jun 15 Nathan 405
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Jun 14 Cathy 31
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Jun 11 Jimrome 201
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Jun 10 Dippertx-sandiego 341
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC