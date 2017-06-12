British American Tobacco says trading well, in line with expectations
British American Tobacco said on Wednesday it continued to perform "very well" and was trading in line with its expectations. BAT, home to the Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarette brands, said it continued to record market share growth and noted that profit growth was expected to be weighted to the second half of the year, reflecting the phasing of volume shipments, product investment and marketing spend.
