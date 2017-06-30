British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages
Shares of British American Tobacco PLC have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.
