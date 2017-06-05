British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Analysts
British American Tobacco PLC has earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.
Comments
Add your comments below
