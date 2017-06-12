British American Tobacco expects volu...

British American Tobacco expects volumes ahead of industry

British American Tobacco posted a pre-close trading update for its first half on Wednesday, with the board saying the business continued to perform "very well", in line with expectations. The FTSE 100 firm said first half revenue was expected to benefit from "good pricing", with first half volumes lapping a strong prior year comparator and impacted by the phasing of shipments in a number of key markets, including Pakistan.

