British American Tobacco expects volumes ahead of industry
British American Tobacco posted a pre-close trading update for its first half on Wednesday, with the board saying the business continued to perform "very well", in line with expectations. The FTSE 100 firm said first half revenue was expected to benefit from "good pricing", with first half volumes lapping a strong prior year comparator and impacted by the phasing of shipments in a number of key markets, including Pakistan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|10 hr
|Cathy
|31
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Jimrome
|201
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jun 10
|Dippertx-sandiego
|341
|Favorite Dipping Tobacco: Brands, Flavors (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|RAN
|645
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|May 27
|BAMFClarky
|403
|Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16)
|May 26
|Friend
|2
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|May 20
|Jaded
|27
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC