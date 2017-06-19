BAT Korea to unveil non-burning tobacco in Aug.
Dunhill maker British American Tobacco plans to sell its own tobacco heating device in August in the country, its local unit said Tuesday, joining the intense race for the burgeoning heated tobacco market. BAT Korea opened a teaser website for its tobacco heating device, the Glo, on Monday, which will be available later this year.
