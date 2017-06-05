BAT completes Sacheon factory expansion

Dunhill maker British American Tobacco said Monday that it had completed construction on the second and third manufacturing plants at its factory in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. "The manufacturing facility has also been expanded to support the growth of BAT's tobacco heating product, Glo and with the intention of South Korea becoming a key export hub for BAT in Asia," the company said.

