Altria: One Less Thing To Fear
We set out to discover if cigarettes would be the key to Altria's collapse but learned just how robust the cigarette business can be. Even in 40 years when shipments are less than half of what they are today, we could reasonably see smokeable operating income more than doubling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|ashtray411
|78
|Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|Banana man
|24
|California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16)
|Jun 17
|Mugs mahone
|58
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Jun 15
|Nathan
|405
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Jun 14
|Cathy
|31
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Jimrome
|201
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Jun 10
|Dippertx-sandiego
|341
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC