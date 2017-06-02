Altria Group Inc (Mo) Position Cut by Old Point Trust & Financial Services N a
OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Fri
|Kyled
|338
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|May 30
|Ryan
|200
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|May 27
|BAMFClarky
|403
|Reading the date on my. longhorn can (May '16)
|May 26
|Friend
|2
|Camel- Turkish Jade vs Menthol (Mar '07)
|May 20
|Jaded
|27
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|May 19
|Bolton
|109
|A gentleman in his early twenties
|May 14
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC