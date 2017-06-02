Altria Group Inc (Mo) Position Cut by...

Altria Group Inc (Mo) Position Cut by Old Point Trust & Financial Services N a

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period.

