Altria Group: How Long It Survives Wi...

Altria Group: How Long It Survives With Price Increases

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Facing a natural decrease in demand as healthy lifestyles become more fashionable, Altria Group needs to increase its business diversification. Tobacco is a product of utmost importance for smokers, so their demand has low elasticity to price, and the company has the power to increase prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can the Dentist Tell I Used Dip? (Mar '12) Wed Hunter 25
what's the difference between 72's and regular? (Sep '07) Jun 20 ashtray411 78
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Jun 17 Mugs mahone 58
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Jun 15 Nathan 405
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) Jun 14 Cathy 31
STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10) Jun 11 Jimrome 201
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) Jun 10 Dippertx-sandiego 341
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,380 • Total comments across all topics: 281,955,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC