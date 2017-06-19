Altria Group: How Long It Survives With Price Increases
Facing a natural decrease in demand as healthy lifestyles become more fashionable, Altria Group needs to increase its business diversification. Tobacco is a product of utmost importance for smokers, so their demand has low elasticity to price, and the company has the power to increase prices.
