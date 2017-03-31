Winton Capital Group Ltd Buys Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Mondelez ...
London, X0, based Investment company Winton Capital Group Ltd buys Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co, General Dynamics Corp, Reynolds American Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Humana Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Linear Technology Corp, Tesoro Corp, Robert Half International Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winton Capital Group Ltd. As of 2017-03-31, Winton Capital Group Ltd owns 426 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Read more at GuruFocus.com.
