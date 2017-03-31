Winton Capital Group Ltd Buys Faceboo...

Winton Capital Group Ltd Buys Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Mondelez ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

London, X0, based Investment company Winton Capital Group Ltd buys Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co, General Dynamics Corp, Reynolds American Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Altria Group Inc, Humana Inc, sells Mondelez International Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Linear Technology Corp, Tesoro Corp, Robert Half International Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winton Capital Group Ltd. As of 2017-03-31, Winton Capital Group Ltd owns 426 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Red Man Chew (Sep '07) Wed Clp122797 108
A gentleman in his early twenties May 14 Mark Rosenkranz 1
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) May 12 Gggg 402
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) May 9 flip turner 29
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) May 3 Benny 98
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) May 1 DipperSociety 336
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) Apr 29 chevyguy00 859
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC