Wheatland Advisors Inc Buys Canon Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Diageo PLC, Sells UGI Corp, ...
Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Wheatland Advisors Inc buys Canon Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Diageo PLC, Philip Morris International Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells UGI Corp, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wheatland Advisors Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Wheatland Advisors Inc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
