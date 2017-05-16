UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Vector Group Ltd
UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,291 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gentleman in his early twenties
|Sun
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Gggg
|402
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|May 9
|flip turner
|29
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|May 3
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC