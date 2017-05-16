UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cu...

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Vector Group Ltd

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,291 shares during the period.

