Trump taps Howard Lorber to head Holocaust Memorial Council
Howard Lorber, a businessman and longtime friend of Donald Trump, has been tapped to serve as chairman of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council. The White House said Wednesday that President Trump intended to appoint Lorber, the president and CEO of the Vector Group, a New York holding company, and chairman of the real estate giant Douglas Elliman, to lead the council.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Tue
|flip turner
|29
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|May 3
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
