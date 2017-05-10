Trump taps Howard Lorber to head Holo...

Trump taps Howard Lorber to head Holocaust Memorial Council

17 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Howard Lorber, a businessman and longtime friend of Donald Trump, has been tapped to serve as chairman of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council. The White House said Wednesday that President Trump intended to appoint Lorber, the president and CEO of the Vector Group, a New York holding company, and chairman of the real estate giant Douglas Elliman, to lead the council.

