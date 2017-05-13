Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 5,508 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.
Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. by 1,860.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gentleman in his early twenties
|17 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Gggg
|402
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|May 9
|flip turner
|29
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|May 3
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC