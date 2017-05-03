Stillwater Investment Management LLC Sells 463 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc.
Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company's stock after selling 463 shares during the period.
