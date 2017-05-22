Star Scientific Files Application With FDA for Ariva-BDL

Star Scientific Inc. said that on February 19, the company filed an application with the federal Food & Drug Administration for approval to market Ariva-BDL as a "modified risk" tobacco product under the Family Smoking Prevention & Tobacco Control Act of 2009. According to the company, this submission is the first such application to be filed with the Tobacco Products Center of the FDA, which has been established to oversee all aspects of tobacco regulation outlined in the 2009 Act.

