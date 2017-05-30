Special Tobacco Analysis, Pt. 1 Big Tobacco Fights for Share '
Cigarettes' big threeAltria, R.J. Reynolds and Lorillardare facing aggressive challenges from down trading and segment shifting in the convenience-store channel. The nation's top three brandsMarlboro, Camel and Newportare battling to hold onto market position in the convenience channel, some six months since Congress approved a record increase in the federal excise tax to finance expansion of the national children's insurance program, SCHIP.
