Round-Up: Richmond Ranked Within Top 20 Arts Communities

Work by the late, great Richmond artist Cindy Neuschwander will be auctioned off by Media General as it liquidates its arts holdings. Southern Methodist University's National Center for Arts Research has published its third annual arts vibrancy index, which calculates the measure of arts vibrancy for more than 900 communities nationwide, according to a news release from the office of Mayor Levar M. Stoney.

