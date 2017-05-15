Reynolds American Revenue Up in -st Quarter

Reynolds American Inc. reported an adjusted EPS of 56 cents and a 12% increase on a year-over-year basis, missing analysts' expectations on EPS by 2 cents in the first quarter, according to figures released May 3. Revenue came in at $2.949 billion in the first quarter, a 1.1% increase on a year-over-year basis and missed analysts' expectations on revenue by $81 million.

