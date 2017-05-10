Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Shares Sold by Geneva Advisors LLC
Geneva Advisors LLC reduced its position in Reynolds American, Inc. by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the company's stock after selling 654 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Tue
|flip turner
|29
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|May 3
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC