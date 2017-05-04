Reynolds American, Inc. (RAI) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend
Reynolds American, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Monday, July 3rd.
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
