Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $633,000 Position in Reynolds American, Inc.
Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 168,000 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|16 hr
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC