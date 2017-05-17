Public smokers face prosecution

The act which was passed into law in July 29, 2015 also criminalises buying a stick of cigarette for a person below the age of 21, to sell or operate tobacco-related products or smoke a cigarette within 50 meters of a public facility or in places such as schools or hospitals. Starting from today , anyone found smoking in public will be arrested after court blocked a move by British American Tobacco to temporarily halt the implementation of Tobacco Control Act 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.