Philip Morris International Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

Philip Morris International Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer, Jacek Olczak, will address investors today at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum in New York. The event will be webcast live, in a listen-only mode, beginning at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET, at www.pmi.com/2017goldmansachs and on the PMI Investor Relations App.

