Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Reduced by Courier Capital LLC
Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the company's stock after selling 55 shares during the period.
