LGBT a " Wild Art, Freddie Jackson & Kinky Boots

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's Wild Art: A Journey Off-Canvas exhibit opens Friday, May 26 - October 1, with many opening weekend activities for all ages Saturday, May 27. Twelve large-scale installations throughout the Garden invite discovery, engage the senses, and offer opportunities to interact with nature and other guests. Pop-up, ephemeral art fashioned from fallen petals, leaves, sticks and stones offers additional surprises, and visitors of all ages can join in the fun by creating nature-inspired art in "Creation Stations.

