Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On McDonald's, Vector Group And Coach

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's Mad Money that McDonald's Corporation has more room on the upside, but a purchase now is not an early buy. He would buy a half of the position now and buy more if it trades lower.

Chicago, IL

