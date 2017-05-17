Is Big Oil the New Tobacco?
Whether you like the sector or loathe it, you cannot argue with tobacco's returns over the years. Tobacco stocks have produced some of the market's best returns over the past 100 years, with Altria Group outperforming even the likes of Apple when dividends are included.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Man Chew (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Clp122797
|108
|A gentleman in his early twenties
|May 14
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Gggg
|402
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|May 9
|flip turner
|29
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|May 3
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC