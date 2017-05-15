Imperial Tobacco looks to caffeine and vapes as cigs sales drop
Imperial Brands today said it is experimenting with caffeine energy products as cigarette sales slow and new rules on plain packaging loom. Imperial said it saw opportunities in caffeine energy boosters, including a tab that melts on the tongue, as well as in vaping products it has been testing.
