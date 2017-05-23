Gerald Corbett to hand over Britvic reins to John Daly
Britvic announced on Wednesday that John Daly, currently senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee, would succeed Gerald Corbett as chairman with effect from 1 September. The FTSE 250 firm said Corbett, who had served as chairman of Britvic since the company's flotation in November 2005, would retire from the Board on 1 September 2017.
