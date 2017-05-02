Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,524 Reynolds American, Inc.
Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund acquired 20,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|Mon
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
|Canker Sores and Dip (Mar '11)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|50
|Husband lying about smoking (Nov '06)
|Apr 13
|Regretful Guy
|518
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC