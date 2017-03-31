Boston, MA, based Investment company EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC buys American International Group Inc, Texas Pacific Land Trust, Chevron Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Amgen Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, Aqua America Inc, Vanguard S&P 500, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap, Vanguard Total Stock Market, sells Target Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Adient PLC, Versum Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

