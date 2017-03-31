EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys American International Group Inc, Texas Pacific Land ...
Boston, MA, based Investment company EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC buys American International Group Inc, Texas Pacific Land Trust, Chevron Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Amgen Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, Aqua America Inc, Vanguard S&P 500, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap, Vanguard Total Stock Market, sells Target Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Adient PLC, Versum Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gentleman in his early twenties
|Sun
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|Gggg
|402
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|May 9
|flip turner
|29
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|May 3
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC