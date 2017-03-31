EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys...

EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC Buys American International Group Inc, Texas Pacific Land ...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Boston, MA, based Investment company EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC buys American International Group Inc, Texas Pacific Land Trust, Chevron Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Amgen Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, Aqua America Inc, Vanguard S&P 500, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap, Vanguard Total Stock Market, sells Target Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Adient PLC, Versum Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, EagleClaw Capital Managment, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tobacco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A gentleman in his early twenties Sun Mark Rosenkranz 1
how long until chewing tobacco doesnt make me s... (Nov '08) Fri Gggg 402
Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12) May 9 flip turner 29
Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07) May 3 Benny 98
Dip prices in different states (Aug '12) May 1 DipperSociety 336
How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06) Apr 29 chevyguy00 859
What age did you start dipping? (May '11) Apr 24 Ctay0456 18
See all Tobacco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tobacco Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC