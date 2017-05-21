Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group Inc
Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,224 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period.
