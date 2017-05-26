Cypress Capital Management LLC Wy Cut...

Cypress Capital Management LLC Wy Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,268 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period.

