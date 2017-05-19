Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Reyn...

Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Reynolds American, Inc.

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Reynolds American, Inc. by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 193,110 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period.

