Citi ups target on British American Tobacco, eyes shift in dividends to US dollars
Analysts at Citi trimmed their medium-term earnings estimates for British American Tobacco modestly but reiterated their 'buy' recommendation on the shares following a meeting with its chief. Adam Spielman reduced his estimates for the company's earnings per share by 3% for 2017 and a further 4% for 2018 and 2019 as a result of foreign exchange headwinds, with half of that coming from changes in the pound- US dollar exchange rate.
