Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Position in Altria Group Inc
Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period.
