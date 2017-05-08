Broker tips: Glencore, HSS Hire, British American Tobacco

Glencore is best-positioned among peers in terms of its commodity exposure, cost performance and potential for cash returns, analysts at Macquarie said. A global benchmarking analysis looking at ten metrics showed Glencore ranked first or second on seven of those, analysts Alon Olsha and Shai Hill said, even if Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are best ranked historically.

