British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
British American Tobacco PLC saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,018,338 shares, a decline of 2.2% from the April 13th total of 53,205,694 shares.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|19 hr
|flip turner
|29
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|May 3
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC