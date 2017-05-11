British American Tobacco plc (BATS) Insider Jack Bowles Purchases 75,000 Shares
British American Tobacco plc insider Jack Bowles bought 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,296 per share, for a total transaction of A 3,972,000 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tobacco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plug Tobacco - Best brand and where to buy? (Mar '12)
|Tue
|flip turner
|29
|Cheyenne Cigars (Oct '07)
|May 3
|Benny
|98
|Dip prices in different states (Aug '12)
|May 1
|DipperSociety
|336
|How to use dipping/chewing tobacco... (Nov '06)
|Apr 29
|chevyguy00
|859
|What age did you start dipping? (May '11)
|Apr 24
|Ctay0456
|18
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|STOP SMOKING! Start Dipping or Chewing (All New... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|Big Dipper
|199
Find what you want!
Search Tobacco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC